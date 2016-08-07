Composer Yerkesh Shakeyev published a video in memory of his son Safar (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani poet and composer Yerkesh Shakeyev has posted a video on his Facebook account in memory of his late son Safar. The video was made by Ulan Bazarbek, Safar's friend and is accompanied by Yerkesh Shakeyev's composition Remember Me.

Safar Shakeyev went missing on July 16 at around 7:00 in Almaty. Last time he was seen at Seifullin Avenue, going towards his house at Remizovka Street. 110 policemen, 60 volunteers and divers were searching for him. His body was found in July 28 in the Yessentai River in Almaty. The farewell ceremony was held on July 29. Those who came to support the Shakeyevs were popular Kazakh musicians, artists, public figures - Nagima Yeskaliyeva, Aizhan Nurmaganbetova, Medeu Arynbayev, Arman Shurayev, Bulat Abilov etc. As Yerkesh Shakeyev noted in his speech at the ceremony, death of Safar is a great loss for entire society.



