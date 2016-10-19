Composer Yerkesh Shakeyev released film about his late son Safar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakh composer Yerkesh Shakeyev shared a film "See You in Heaven" devoted to his late son Safar in his Facebook account.

"I am sharing this film with the friends of Safar, our family and all those who love their relatives and who care about the memory of those who went to a better world. I will never stop thinking and speaking about good people, especially about my son Safar..." Shakeyev wrote in his Facebook account.



In his post, the composer thanked all those who contributed to the search of his son and who supported them in their grief.

Safar Shakeyev's body was found in the Yessentai River on Thursday morning.

He was reported missing on July 16. 110 police officers, 60 volunteers and divers were involved in the search operation.



