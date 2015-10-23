Comprehensive approaches to solution of security issues needed - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) Yerlan Karin believes that comprehensive approaches to solution of security issues are needed.

"Nowadays we see that conflicts can arise everywhere and be provoked by various reasons. And that means that approaches and response to solution of security issues should be comprehensive and multifaceted," said Mr. Karin, addressing the international conference entitled "Accomplishments and Challenges for the OSCE on the anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act (1975) and Astana Summit (2010)" in Astana on Friday. He also noted that according to the UN data at least 15 new conflicts had arisen over the past five years and none of them had been settled. "Moreover, some of those conflicts turned into armed stands-off," KazISS director added. Karin reminded participants of the conference of President Nazarbayev's address at the OSCE Summit in Astana urging the transatlantic integration to cooperate with the Trans-Eurasian community. "For instance, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) greatly supported by the Kazakh leader serves as the mechanism for rapprochement of its member states on the principles of mutually profitable cooperation," he said.