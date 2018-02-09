Compulsory health insurance to be launched in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has agreed to introduce the compulsory social health insurance procedure starting 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Taking into account the Mass Employment and Entrepreneurship Support Program, we would like to ask your approval of undertaking the commitments we assumed earlier, that is we want to launch the compulsory social health insurance in 2019 instead of 2020," Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev voiced the proposal at the enlarged session of the Government on Friday.

Nursultan Nazarbayev acceded to the request.

The Head of State reminded that the country had to postpone the implementation of the compulsory health insurance because of the problem of involving the self-employed population.

Moreover, Nursultan Nazarbayev mentioned another problem that slows down the national healthcare reform. This refers to the digitization of the healthcare system.

"We still have no electronic health records (passports). Physicians are maintaining paper documentation. At the local level, the modernization is poorly supported by computers and Internet access. This is the area of akims' direct responsibility," the President added.