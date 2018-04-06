Compulsory social health insurance in Kazakhstan: No coverage for temporary residents

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Temporary residents will not be covered under the new health insurance program, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Akmola region branch of the Social Health Insurance Fund.

It is stressed that only citizens, oralmans (repatriates), and permanent residents of Kazakhstan will be covered under the new program.

According to the head of the Akmola region branch of the Social Health Insurance Fund, Nurlan Akhilbekov, the right to free medical care for permanent residents was granted in 2017, following the amendments to the country's Code "On Health and Healthcare System". Prior to that these categories of people were entitled only for free emergency and urgent medical care.

In addition to that, permanent residents will also be able to choose a primary health care organizations to receive medical services within the areas of their residence, work, and study.

Meanwhile, temporary residents will only have the right to free emergency and urgent medical care within the limits of the free medical care for acute conditions dangerous for others.