Concert dedicated to 20th anniversary of Constitution being held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A concert dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan is being held now in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana. President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev is attending the concert.

Participants of the international conference titled "Constitution: unity, stability, prosperity" and well-known public figures and are among the guests of the event. President of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic is a special guest of the concert.

The chorus of Astana Opera will perform at the concert as well as Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, winner of the Grand Prix of the 24th International Festival of Arts Slavianski Bazaar 2015 Dimash Kudaibergen, Astana Ballet's company, the best artists of Kazakhstan, laureates of the international contests and dancing groups.