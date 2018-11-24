Concert of TURKSOY held at the Museum of Music Instruments in Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 18th, 2018, the Orchestra of Folk Instruments of TURKSOY took the scene in a special concert it gave at the Hamamatsu Museum of Music Instruments which is the first museum of Japan exclusively displaying music instruments.

Preparations regarding the event to take place in the museum had started months ago. Hence, as a result of the fruitful cooperation initiated between TURKSOY and the museum , the city of Hamamatsu was included in the tour of Orchestra of Folk Instruments of TURKSOY in Japan, TURKSOY's official website reads.

In the statement he made prior to the concert regarding the cooperation between TURKSOY and the museum, the Director of the Hamamatsu Museum of Music Instruments Kazuhiko Shima shared some information on music instruments of the Turkic World with the guests, and extended his gratitude to TURKSOY for having brought together artists from different countries at the Hamamatsu Museum of Music Instruments.

The event which featured all artists participating in the tour lasted approximately 2 hours. During the concert, spectators were also asked questions on instruments played by the performing artists. Those who gave the correct answers were offered a DVD of the Orchestra of Folk Instruments of TURKSOY.

Artists who took the scene in the city of Hamamatsu located three hours away from Tokyo also had the opportunity to visit the museum prior to the concert. The lyrical artist from Kyrgyzstan Janar Turatova said: "This museum is literally a paradise for us, I had never seen so many different instruments all at once before. I hope that many other such museums will be established all around the world. The Japanes people have been wonderfully hospitable and thşs tour of TURKSOY has been full of unforgettable moments for me. This visit and the concert we gave in this very special place will be part of these unforgettable moments."

