Condition of only survivor of Boeing 707 plane crash satisfactory

KARAJ. KAZINFORMThe head of the Alborz Center of Medical Emergency said the condition of the only survivor of Monday morning plane crash was satisfactory and he was transferred to Tehran to continue the treatment, IRNA reported.

Mehrdad Babaei said on Monday night that the survivor was a 44- year old flight engineer who miraculously survived from certain death.

He underlined, "After the incident, the injured person was transferred to the hospital of Shariati of Mahdasht in Karaj by the Emergency Service and was treated until this afternoon at the hospital.

Babaei added that the injured person was transferred to the Army Hospital in Tehran for continuation of treatment.

The plane that crashed in an Iranian airport Monday morning was carrying meat from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, said the Public Relation Office of the Iranian Army in a statement.

The plane which was a Boeing cargo 707 made an emergency landing in Fath Airport, in the province of Alborz west of capital, Tehran. It was on the runway when it hit a wall and caught fire.

An official of Iran Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said on condition of anonymity that the Boeing-707 mistakenly landed at Fath Airport in Karaj while the pilot could not control the plane on the runway.