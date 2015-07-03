  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Confectioners’ festival kicks off in Astana (PHOTO)

    15:46, 03 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital city has carried out Confectioners' festival dated to the Day of Astana.

    Over 15 companies of the capital presented cakes, tarts and other pastries. Confectioners of the capital treated those gathered to delicious sweets. In addition, there was organized a festive concert program, contests and quizzes for children. The sweet festival featured chocolatiers and confectioners serving up unique dishes at their cooking stations.

    Tags:
    Astana Akimat Society Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!