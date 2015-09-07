Conference to mark 550th anniversary of Kazakh Khanate to be attended by 1000 people
The conference "Mangilik El" will be held September 11 at Nazarbayev University in Astana. It will be attended by Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Vice Prime Minister Berdybek Saparbayev, representatives of the Presidential Administration, MPs, heads of diplomatic missions, delegations from 14 regions of Kazakhstan, scientists, as well as cultural figures. According to Mr. Tuleshov, 46 scientists from the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan confirmed their participation in the event. In turn, Nikolay Lapin - acting head of the Department of Eurasian Studies and Comparative political history of the State Institute under the Ministry of Education and Science said that the conference will join more than 1,000 people.