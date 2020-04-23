Confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil total 43,000

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Brazil has reported 43,079 cases of COVID-19 and 2,741 deaths from the disease on Tuesday (Apr. 21), as per official data updated daily. The death rate stands at 6.4 percent. In the last 24 hours, new cases amounted to 2,498 and deaths 166, Agencia Brasil reports.

The Southeast reported 23,133 (53.7%) confirmed cases of the disease, followed by the Northeast, with 10,868 (25.2%), the North, with 4,431 (10.3%), the South, with 2,991 (6.9%) and the Central-West, with 1,656 (3.8%).

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) regarded the spread of the coronavirus throughout the world a pandemic, as the virus has seen sustained transmission across continents.