Congress completes electoral count, finalizing Biden's win after violent delay from pro-Trump mob

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Congress has formally affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 victory, completing a final step in the electoral process after a mob incited by President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers to evacuate both the House and Senate chambers, CNN reports.

Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the count conducted by a joint session of Congress, announced that Biden had won the Electoral College vote early Thursday after the House and Senate easily defeated Republican objections lodged against the votes sent by two states, Arizona and Pennsylvania.





