Congress of hepatologists to take place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 16 - 17 in Astana the III Congress of Hepatologists: New Horizons of Hepathology will be held with participation of international experts.

Along with domestic scientists, the congress will be visited by foreign professors from the USA, England, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, Hungary, Armenia and Russia.

Gastroenterologists, infectiologists, therapists, general practitioners, pediatricians, surgeons, surgeons transplantologists, children's surgeons, oncologists, endoscopists, doctors of radiodiagnosis will be participate in the congress. Together with surgeons the modern rules of maintaining severe patients, preparation of patients for liver transplantation surgery, questions of autoimmune diseases - the precursors of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, and viral hepatitis will be discussed.

"In June, 2016 the WHO adopted the global program of full disposal of the world of hepatitis C by 2030. The WHP developed certain recommendations for realization of this large-scale purpose: it is necessary to enlarge the number of the diagnosed cases to 90% in order to reduce the number of newly infected by 90% by 2030", - Chief Hepatologist of the Ministry of Health Kulpash Kaliaskarova said.

The conference is organized by the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan and the public association "International HepatoTransplantGroup".