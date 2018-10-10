Congress of World Religions' Leaders to become efficient instrument in solving problems -Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana-hosted Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions should become an efficient instrument in solving long-standing problems, believes Head of the Secretariat of the Congress Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Unveiling the 3rd session of the Council of Religious Leaders in Astana, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the new meaning should be given to the activity of the Council taking into account all geopolitical, legal, and international changes in the world.



The Head of the Secretariat of the Congress emphasized that the Syrian conflict, destruction of sacred and religious sites, monuments of world heritage are another challenges to global stability and security.



Tokayev reminded that the UN Charter calls to refrain from the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any country. In the context of the complex processes that are going on in the world, Astana-hosted Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions should become an efficient instrument in solving long-standing problems, he added.