Congressman Cramer to promote U.S. energy at Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Congressman of North Dakota Kevin Cramer was designated by U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the EXPO International Fair on "Future Energy" in Astana on August 28 as part of the Presidential Delegation, Kazinform has learnt from the White House.

Cramer's press service says that as the only elected official joining the delegation, the Congressman will use his position as a former energy regulator and the lone-Representative of energy-rich North Dakota as a platform to promote American energy at the global fair.



Cramer stressed he is honored to help represent the interests of North Dakota and the United States while attending Expo 2017. With North Dakota becoming a global player in all-of-the-above energy production, he is excited to share with the rest of the world the incredible achievements of our great state.



Much like the World's Fair, Expo 2017 is an international exhibition designed to showcase the achievements of nations from across the globe. According to the Bureau International des Expositions, Expo 2017 is being organized under the theme ‘Future Energy.' This, along with the three subthemes - Reducing CO2 Emissions, Living Energy Efficiency, and Energy for All - allows the Expo to present the state of energy today and to showcase sustainable solutions and innovative technologies. More than 2 million visitors are expected to attend the event.



"The United States remains the global leader in producing innovative energy solutions across all sources of production," said Cramer. "As we look to future challenges of global energy, America can showcase the benefits of the shale revolution while also touting the promises of highly efficient and low emission coal-fired and nuclear power plants. Through breakthrough technologies like carbon capture, utilization, and other storage technologies, we're able to bring desired emission-reducing technologies to the rest of the world right now - even as we look at other renewable fuels for the future."



According to his press service, Cramer served as an energy liaison on behalf of then-candidate Donald J. Trump, and has advocated for leveraging the United States' influence as a global leader to promote American energy. In Congress, he plays a leading role on energy matters as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.



On the trip Congressman Cramer will join U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, President and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation Ray W. Washburne, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South and Central Asia, National Security Council Lisa Curtis, Vice President of General Electric Ronald J. Pollett and United States Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol.