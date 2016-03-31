Conor McGregor gets rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 200

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Conor McGregor will get an opportunity to avenge the only blemish on his UFC record after securing a rematch with Nate Diaz on the UFC 200 card in Las Vegas on 9 July.

The announcement was made by UFC boss Dana White, who initially simply tweeted a poster graphic of the duo with the word "200."

The fight will once again take place at the welterweight limit.

Featherweight champion McGregor suffered his first and only loss when American Diaz submitted him in the second round of their bout at UFC 196 in March.

Speaking on ESPN Sportscenter, White said Irishman McGregor was the one clamouring for the fight.

"He was obsessed - obsessed with fighting Nate Diaz again," White said. "Obviously, [UFC co-owner] Lorenzo [Fertitta] and I tried to argue with him and said, 'Let's go back to 145 [pounds] and defend your title. Or if you really want the Diaz fight that bad, do it at 155 [pounds]'.

"He wants the fight at 170. Even his coach tried to get him to get off the rematch and off the 170-pound fight but it's what he wanted."

