Constitution laid solid foundation for Kazakhstan's statehood development, says President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "The Constitution: The Embodiment of the Values of the Rule of Law, Civil Society, and Modern State" International Conference has started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Opening the Conference, Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova read out the address of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the participants.



"We are delighted to welcome you to the Conference dedicated to the Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The actual agenda of the Conference emphasizes the particular importance of the constitutional principles and provisions that have enabled building the framework for a modern, democratic, legal, social and secular state. Adopted by a nationwide referendum in 1995, the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan laid a solid foundation for the development of Kazakhstan's statehood, strict observance of human rights and freedoms," the welcoming speech of the Head of State reads.

The President further underlines that having been shaped over the years of independence, the unique model of the development of Kazakhstan's society that was recognized by the international community became possible only through strict observance of the constitutional provisions on social harmony and stability, economic development, and the common historical destiny of Kazakhstan.

"For now, we have successfully implemented the constitutional reform in the country, making it possible to significantly expand the powers of the Parliament, the Government, and local representative authorities. Improving the legal culture of the population and ensuring a high level of respect for the Constitution and for the adopted laws is the topical issue. The rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution, the authority of law, is presently a paramount issue for Kazakhstan's successful development, its worthy positioning in the global world. It is my strong conviction that the potential of the current Constitution for many years will contribute to the further development of Kazakhstan and becoming one of the world's top 30 developed countries," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized in the letter.

In conclusion, the Head of State extended his greetings to everyone on forthcoming Constitution Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan and wished productive discussions and effective profound work to the Conference participants.

The leaders of the government authorities, representatives of credible international organizations, constitutional control authorities, and more than 20 well-known international scholars and legal experts are participating in the Conference.