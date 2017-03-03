Constitutional amendments: President may keep appointing Interior Min

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy of Mazhilis Anar Zhailganova suggested President to retain the right to independently appoint Minister of Internal Affairs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"President appoints Ministers of Defence, Justice, Interior and Foreign Affairs. And in accordance with the proposed wording of this provision Ministers of Justice and Internal Affairs are excluded from this list. With respect to the Ministry of Justice, such an approach may be justified, but - to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, given its strategic role in ensuring the safety of our citizens, internal security of our country, it might be reasonable to keep appointment of Minister of Internal affairs in President's competence", she said at a joint session of Parliament Chambers.

In turn, the head of the Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov expressed agreement with Ms. Zhailganova, saying that "The group has also discussed this issue. Especially since the President is the Commander in Chief, and the Ministry of Internal affairs includes the National Guard, as a military unit. So sure, in this case there are questions. The President has introduced this subject for a discussion in the Parliament. And, I think we can confer, and within the conciliation committee, which includes all representatives, including of the working group and maybe in the second reading make an informed decision. Let us confer", said Dzhaksybekov.

Earlier, he said that the following procedure of Government formation was suggested: The Prime Minister submits nominations for Government membership to the Head of State after consultations with Mazhilis of the Parliament. "Exception are made for Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence, which are appointed by the President independently", - said Dzhaksybekov.