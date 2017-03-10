Constitutional amendments to strengthen nationwide unity - Tugzhanov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has held a working meeting in Almaty-based House of Friendship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Taking the floor at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Yeraly Tugzhanov said that the latest amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan became the fourth ones after the adoption of the document in 1995.



Tugzhanov reminded of more than 6,000 propositions registered by the working group during the nationwide discussion of the constitutional amendments regarding 63 out of 98 articles of the country's main document.



"The law on constitutional amendments adopted recently aims at changing 19 articles. Since 1995, these amendments became the largest reform of the constitutional order of the country's political system and public administration. The point at issue is the modernization of the political system, reforming the entire configuration of legislative, executive and judicial branches of power of Kazakhstan," said Tugzhanov.



He stressed that the constitutional reform is aimed at strengthening independence, expansion of democracy via increasing responsibility and functions of the legislative and executive branches of power and improvement of the judicial system and prosecution authorities.