Constitutional reform critical to future of Nation - Canada' ex-ambassador to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senior Fellow - Centre for International Governance Innovation (Canada), former Ambassador of Canada to Kazakhstan Ms. Margaret Skok shared her opinion on constitutional reform suggested by President Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

- Constitutional reform, in any country, is not easy. Questions always arise of where the impetus comes from. Does it come from people? Does it come from the government? Does it come from the Parliament? Does it come from President? In this particular case, like in many other countries post-1991 and the dissolution of the former Soviet Union, the impetus comes from many sectors and many parts of government and parliament, said the expert.



- This is wise. This is the leadership that has been there since 1991. The President himself has seen that modernization is necessary not only in the economy, but also with regards to its rules, its regulations, its legislation and governance.

According to her, "the devolution of power is critical to both Government and Parliament. But it is also critical to the future of a Nation. "

- So, one congratulates all forms of the modernization of constitution and the devolution of Presidential powers, slowly. After 75 years as part of the former Soviet Union, 25 years as an independent nation, not that much time has passed. So I, for one, am very pleased - and congratulate the Government and the President on what is critical reform and progress towards democracy, said Margaret Skok.

She also noted the importance of the President's Address to the Nation.

- President Nazarbayev's focus on technological modernization and innovative growth, in my opinion, is also a critical step since technology influences all spheres of our society and our economy. As examples, there are positive impacts for the health, medical and energy sectors, for cross-border movement of people, commodities and goods, as well as important contributions to communications, aerospace, and overall security, she outlined.

According to her, Innovation is key to Canada's economy, often led by SMEs, with Canadian universities and polytechnics occasionally the production platforms.

- Embracing innovation, and investing in it (people and money), contributes to a Nation's efforts in becoming an increasingly developed country, linked to, and an integral part of, the rest of the world, said the expert.