Constitutional reform will enhance public participation in political process - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Constitutional reform will enhance public participation in political process, said the Chief researcher at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan Lesya Karatayeva, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Submitted to a general discussion the draft law "On amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan" is aimed at improving the efficiency of cooperation and coordination of the structures of Kazakhstan's political system, ensuring transparency of the authorities' activities, and therefore the growth of responsibility for decisions and quality of their implementation.

One of the expected consequences of the reform is the increase of representative government's role in governance of the country. Accordingly, position of public associations and local authorities will strengthen", said Karatayeva.

In her opinion, the extension of Majilis powers will enable the parties to influence the structure of the Government. In addition, proposed changes enshrine the right of the supreme representative body to exercise control over the activities of the executive branch.

The expert noted that, in turn, representative bodies on the ground are also gaining ground with provisions proclaiming the need to coordinate the candidates of akims with maslikhats.

Thus, constitutional reform requires creating conditions to enhance public participation in the political process.