Constitutional reforms set new vector of development - Lyubov Ni

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The State Republican Korean Theater of Musical Comedy held a round table themed "Constitutional reforms on the way of democratic development", Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her speech, the director of the theater Lyubov Ni noted that the redistribution of powers in Kazakhstan and the strengthening of parliamentary control should stimulate both socio-economic development of the country and its political life.

According to her extended powers and independence of the Government, as well as the mechanisms of parliamentary control will give the population, and the APK more opportunities to influence social and economic decisions, and to stimulate the quality decisions in this area. Ms. Ni said that in this regard Kazakhstan should expect growth of political parties and other civil society institutions role in the political life of the country an policies development.

On the other hand, the theater's director claims, constitutional reform has stimulated the growth of a stable political system by offering a more balanced system of the main branches of government.

"New stability ensuring mechanisms that have been developed and opportunities for a dialogue between the state and society through the legislature have been expanded. And this should become an important element in strengthening public harmony. Therefore, constitutional reforms set a new vector for the development of the state-political system for decades to come. Constitutional reform sets a uniquely innovative vector and contains a huge potential for the development of civic participation in the life of the country", she concluded.

As was reported earlier, Head of State signed the Law "On introducing amendments and additions to Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan".