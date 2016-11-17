Construction incident not to affect EXPO 2017 image - Kazakh FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A collapse of the bridge construction on the territory of the EXPO 2017 town will not affect the image of the upcoming exhibition, believes Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov.

"Response to the incident was timely. There are no casualties. The construction works are underway. Everything will be put into service in time. It [the incident] will not affect the image of the exhibition, if you [media] don't blow the incident out of proportion," Minister Idrissov said after the plenary session of the Senate on Thursday.



Earlier it was reported that the part of the decorative bridge linking C1 and C2 pavilions in the EXPO 2017 town in Astana had collapsed on November 16. There was no immediate word on the cause of the collapse.



The Healthcare Department of Astana city confirmed that one of the workers had been injured in the incident. However, JSC "NC Astana EXPO 2017" denied that information.