Construction of 11 health facilities in Almaty region to be completed before the yearend

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the state program "Salamatty Kazakhstan" the republican budget has allocated 8.7 billion tenge for the health system.

Before the yearend it is planned to complete the construction of 11 healthcare facilities worth 5.4 billion tenge, repair 14 health facilities (1 billion tenge), and purchase 156 pieces of equipment (1 billion tenge). This information was announced today at the opening of CCS (Central Communications Service) office in the city of Taldykorgan.