Construction of 2 new schools begins in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of two schools is underway in Astana city, Kazinform has learnt from Elorda.info.

In 2017, Astana authorities earmarked over 1,26 billion tenge for development of educational infrastructure in the city as part of the Nurly zhol program.



"Construction of two new schools in Seifullin-Omarov and Imanov-Brussilovski streets for 2,000 students each has begun this year," a source at the Astana city administration said.



It was added that five annexes to schools for 2,600 students apiece will be commissioned in 2017-2018.