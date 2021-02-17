Construction of 8 schools and 11 kindergartens underway in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Construction of eight schools and 11 kindergartens is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Construction of three more schools and six kindergartens, including a 160-place kindergarten in Koktem microdistrict, Atyrau city, and a 320-seat school in Yesbol village, Indersk district, is slated for this year.

According to Atyrau region Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, construction of eight kindergartens for 3,170 kids and five schools for over 4 thousand students will have been completed by the yearend.

He also added that nine pre-school facilities and two schools had been opened the previous year. 1,360 kids were covered with kindergarten places; the issue of one distressed and three three-shift schools was resolved. 309 teachers were employed.