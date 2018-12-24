Construction of 88 residential buildings commences in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of residential estates, which will be located in the residential area "Turkestan - a New City", has been held today with the participation of Governor of the same-name region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform reports.

"Dear residents of the city of Turkestan. A new era of Turkestan began when the Head of State signed the historic decree. Ambitious projects for the development of the regional center are now under implementation. Among them is the construction of 88 buildings. The construction of the residential complexes for 2,724 apartments starts today at the expense of Turkestan Social Entrepreneurship Corporation and through private investments. All apartments will be implemented as part of ‘Nurly Zher' and ‘7-20-25' programs. In a few years, the city will get a new look. I strongly believe that the city very likely to become one of the world-class cities," said Tuimebayev.



It should be mentioned that 88 multi-story residential buildings will be constructed in the area covering 38 hectares. Of these, 44 houses will be placed in service in 2019, while the remaining 44 houses are set to be ready for living in 2020.