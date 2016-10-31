Construction of Beijing Universal Studios park starts

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The construction team broke ground on a Universal Studios theme park in Beijing's east suburban district of Tongzhou, according to Beijing Construction Engineering Group.

The first phase of the project, which includes a park, two resort hotels and a Universal CityWalk retail-entertainment complex, is expected to open in 2020, according to a spokesperson with the engineering group, China Daily reports.

Tourists will be shipped between the park, hotels and CityWalk on a manmade river.

Previous reports said the project, covering four square kilometers, has secured investment of 50 billion yuan (about 7.4 billion U.S. dollars).

The park was approved by the National Development and Reform Commission in September 2014. It will be the sixth of its kind in the world, and the third in Asia.



