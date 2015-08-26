Construction of «Friendship Garden Kazakhstan - South Korea» starts May 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Friendship Garden Kazakhstan - South Korea" will be constructed in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Natural resources and Environmental management of Astana city.

At the meeting, involving representatives of the International Cooperation Department of Astana, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Forest Service of the Republic of Korea, as well as the city departments, the parties have discussed the establishment of the green zone on the territory of Astana city. The new park named "Garden of Friendship Kazakhstan - South Korea" will be established along Zhaukazyn Street on an area of 1.2 hectares adjacent to "Arai" park. The Korean side will allocate $1 million for construction and installation works. It was decided to erect Korean-style pavilions, rotundas, various fences and lanterns. Building materials will be delivered from South Korea. It is planned to start the park's construction in May 2016. Following the meeting, Akimat of Astana and the Forestry Service of the Republic of Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding.