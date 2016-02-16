Construction of metallurgic plant halted in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of a metallurgic plant with the participation of Chinese investors has been brought to halt in South Kazakhstan region, Chairman of the KAZNEX INVEST Agency Borisbiy Zhangurazov admitted on Tuesday.

"There was a project on construction of such plant in South Kazakhstan region. Its initiators did a lot to launch it, they held negotiations with Chinese partners. However, it was brought to halt. The decision to halt the construction process was mainly affected by adverse conjuncture on the metal market," Mr. Zhangurazov said at the press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana.

He expressed hope that ‘after the situation gets back to normal, the project will get the green light'.