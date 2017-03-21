  • kz
    Construction of new regional hospital began in Aralsk

    16:39, 21 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new central hospital has begun in the town of Aralsk, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the Kyzylorda regional administration, akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in the groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital.



    During the ceremony, governor Kusherbayev congratulated residents of Aralsk on Nauryz holiday and the onset of the construction process.

    The meetings dedicated to the development of SMEs in Aralskiy, Kazalinskiy and Karmakshinskiy districts were held the same day.

     

