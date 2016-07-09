Construction of nuclear research center in Bolivia to start on July 31

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Construction of a nuclear research center in the Bolivian city of El Alto in cooperation with Russia will be started on July 31, country's Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy Luis Sanchez said Friday, local media reported.

"On July 31, we will start construction of this center and, as the brotherly Rosatom said, it would be the most important nuclear center in Latin America, the largest, the most modern and the most efficient one," Sanchez said as quoted by the ABI news agency.

He added that the project would become the most important investment in the country's history as it would provide Bolivia with a technological breakthrough.

In March of 2016, Russia and Bolivia signed an intergovernmental cooperation agreement on building a nuclear research and technology center in the western Bolivian city of El Alto.

Earlier on Friday Bolivian Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy and Russian Rosatom nuclear corporation signed three memorandums on building the facility that included construction plans, agreements on training specialists and informing Bolivian population about the new center and its advantages.

