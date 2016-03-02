Construction of ‘Western Europe - Western China discussed in Beijing (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - March 1st Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shahrat Nuryshev discussed with the Vice-President of "China General Technology Holding Co.Ltd" (Genertec) Tan Xinghui the questions of the implementation of the project "Western Europe - Western China" and the prospects for cooperation in the field of infrastructure construction.

"Kazakhstan and China have close friendly ties owing to which last year the countries reached the unprecedented level of cooperation in all areas," said Tan Xinghui.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the main provisions of the State program of industrial-innovative development of Kazakhstan for 2015-2019, current issues linking the new economic policy Nurly Zhol and Silk Road Economic Belt, as well as the implementation of "Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy" aimed at the country's accession to the top-30 most developed countries of the world.

During the meeting the sides have exchanged views on further development of cooperation in the construction of transport, urban and housing infrastructure. Tan Xinghui expressed interest in increasing investments in Kazakhstan.

