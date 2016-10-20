Construction volumes falling in EU

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Construction volumes in European Union countries fell by 1.3% in August 2016, according to Eurostat, Kazinform correspondent informs from Brussels.

“Compared to July 2016 and with the consideration of seasonal fluctuations in construction sector, the volumes of construction in Eurozone decreased by 0.9% in August and by 1.3% in EU,” notes the Eurostat.

The decline was caused by housing construction downfall (-1.2%) and civil, industrial and engineering construction slowdown (-1.5%).

The biggest slowdown was observed in Poland (-5.5%), Sweden (-5.4%) and Spain (-3.0%) while the biggest growth was spotted in Slovakia (+6.7%), Hungary (+4.6%) and Italy (+3.4%).