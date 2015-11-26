  • kz
    Construction worker lucky to be alive after falling 5 stories

    16:08, 26 November 2015
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A 25-year old construction worker is lucky to be alive after falling 5 stories.

    The Taldykorgan construction worker was seriously hurt after falling five stories down in a construction site. The young man reportedly has got multiple fractures of limbs. The drama unfolded at 1:30 p.m. atop a building under construction. According to witnesses, the man was not wearing a safety belt. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital.

    Almaty region Incidents Accidents
