Construction worker lucky to be alive after falling 5 stories

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A 25-year old construction worker is lucky to be alive after falling 5 stories.

The Taldykorgan construction worker was seriously hurt after falling five stories down in a construction site. The young man reportedly has got multiple fractures of limbs. The drama unfolded at 1:30 p.m. atop a building under construction. According to witnesses, the man was not wearing a safety belt. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital.