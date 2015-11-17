Construction works at EXPO site must be completed by autumn 2016 - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of the EXPO facilities goes according to schedule, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the sitting focused on the issue of preparation for the EXPO-2017.

The President noted that the EXPO became a national project that can give an impetus for development of the economy of the country and development of new technologies.

"We have just a year and a half left until the beginning of the exhibition. All construction works must be finished by autumn 2016. Despite a difficult economic situation we allocate all the necessary funds for preparation for the event. We studied the experience of holding of the EXPO in Milan. Therefore, all the aspects in organization of the event are clear and understandable for us," N. Nazarbayev said.

Besides, the President noted that in order to optimize the expenses, all the finishing works at EXPO facilities should be held with the use of the Kazakhstani products. This issue is under special control.