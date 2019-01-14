Consulate General of Kazakhstan opened in San Francisco

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the U.S. informs of opening the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, CA. New consular office started to provide certain consular service for Kazakh and US citizens from January 3, 2019, according to www.kazakhembus.com.

The Consulate General temporary doesn't provide following consular services: issue visas for U.S. citizens, Kazakhstan citizenship renouncement, permanent residence and permanent consular registration.



The consular district of the Consulate General consists of following states:

• Alaska;

• Arizona;

• California;

• Colorado;

• Hawaii;

• Idaho;

• Kansas;

• Montana;

• Nebraska;

• Nevada;

• New-Mexico;

• North Dakota;

• Oklahoma;

• Oregon;

• South Dakota;

• Utah;

• Washington;

• Wyoming.



Contacts of the Consulate General:

qazconsulsf@gmail.com, +1 415 568 2160



Temporary address of the Consulate General: 580 California Street, Office 1220, San Francisco, CA, 94104