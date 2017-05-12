Consulate of Lithuania opens in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A consulate of the Republic of Lithuania was opened in Ust-Kamenogorsk today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prior to the opening ceremony, Akim of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania in Kazakhstan Vytautas Naudužas.

The sides discussed possible areas of cooperation between the region and Lithuania.

It was noted during the meeting that today the trade turnover between Lithuania and Kazakhstan amounts at $650 million and in 2014 it made $1 billion.