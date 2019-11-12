  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Consultative meeting of heads of CA states to be held in Tashkent

    15:20, 12 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A consultative meeting of heads of the Central Asian states will be held in Tashkent on November 27, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During «Astana Club» session Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed hope to attend a meeting of heads of Central Asian countries in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, on November 27 the current year.

    According to Elbasy, there are a number of unresolved issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

    Tags:
    Central Asia First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!