Contemporary Kazakh literature to be translated into Farsi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and Writers' Association of Iran signed a memo of cooperation, Kazinform reports.

The memo was signed as part of the international literature forum Energy of modern words, held in Astana. The event's second day is devoted to pressing issues of prose, poetry, playwriting and translation.



"I hope that the memo signed today will give an impetus to translation and promotion of Kazakh literature among the Farsi-speaking readers. I am confident that representatives of modern Kazakh and Persian literature will be widely represented in both countries," chairman of the Writers' Association of Iran Hadi Saeri Kiasari said.



In his turn, head of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan Ulykbek Yessdaulet said that Persian culture gave the world precious jewelries such as The Shah Nameh, works of Rumi.



"We boast good Farsi translation practice. The works of Mukhtar Auezov and Abay prose translated by Safar Abdullo of Almaty are being published for the fourth time. We want the Farsi-speaking readers know more about the Kazakh literature," he added.