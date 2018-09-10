Contest for the best Kazakh-language website announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan has announced the beginning of the third annual contest aimed at selecting the best Kazakh-language website, the press service of the State Language Development Fund reports.

It is organized by the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan and the State Language Development Fund.



The contest is purposed to promote Kazakh-language internet resources, to raise their number, upgrade their work, and contribute to extending scope of the state language application in the e-information space.



For the past two years 17 Kazakh-language websites of the country were given the title of the laureate of the contest and money reward.



The winners will be announced at the close of November this year and receive money reward up to KZT 385,000 (appr. USD 1,000) in each nomination.



The contest is open to nongovernmental and independent public websites that provide information in Kazakh with work experience no less than a year.

Details also at www.fpp.kz and www.qazaq-found.kz.