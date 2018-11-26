Contest to search for young talented writers, poets announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nur Otan Party, together with the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, has announced today the launch of the national contest "Uly Dala" ("The Great Steppe") among young writers and poets, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The contest among the new generation of the creative intelligentsia is arranged in the furtherance of 'Rukhani Zhanghyru' Program and 'Seven Facets of the Great Steppe' article by the Head of State," First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

He underlined that the party members at both the central and regional levels constantly monitor the implementation of the program articles by the Leader of the Nation.

"We will be proactively involved in the implementation of all the projects the Head of State designated in his article 'Seven Facets of the Great Steppe'. In addition, we establish a special award for young poets, translators, writers, and critics. It is planned that works, which would promote the ideas and values set forth in the conceptual article by the Leader of the Nation, will be submitted," said Maulen Ashimbayev.

The speaker pointed out that the leading political force of the country and the Union of Writers signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in October this year so that to consolidate efforts in implementing the instructions by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The national creative contest for young poets and writers is one of the main aspects of the joint work within the framework of the document.

Works for participation in the contest are to be submitted from November 28, 2018, through January 15, 2019. They will be reviewed by the contest committee, which consists of famous Kazakh writers, poets, laureates of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, honored cultural workers.

The contest is held in five nominations: "Prose", "Poetry", "Dramaturgy, a script of a feature film, television series", "Opinion journalism", "For children". Authors aged 18 to 40 are eligible.