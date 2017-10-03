Contractor blamed for partial school building collapse in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM According to the local executive body of Nurinsky District, the partial collapse of the school building was caused by the contractor.

"According to preliminary data from representatives of the local executive body, the slab collapse was caused by the violation of rules and safety regulations during construction and installation works," the local education department's press secretary said.

According to the authorities, there were no children inside the building at the time of the accident.

As it was reported that the accident happened today in Balyktykol village in Karaganda region around 9:40 a.m. local time. One of the floor slabs collapsed during repair works at the school injuring a builder.

The man was taken to the hospital with a broken leg where he will undergo surgery.