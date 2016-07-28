Contribution of domestic auto industry to Kazakhstan's economy exceeded 23 billion tenge from beginning of the year - Ministry of Investments and Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the first half of the year, contribution of the domestic auto industry into the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to 23.1 billion tenge (manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers). This was announced by an official representative of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Kaisar Zhumabayuly at a press conference in the CCS.

According to him, this figure significantly exceeded results of a number of key sectors of the manufacturing industry, primeminister.kz reports.



"Auto industry's contribution to the GDP exceeded the results of the light industry (34.7 billion tenge), paper industry (20.3 billion tenge), pharmaceutical products manufacturing (18.7 billion tenge), textile industry (18.3 billion tenge), electronics production (17.2 billion tenge), furniture production (12.2 billion tenge) and wood industry (10.6 billion tenge)," K.Zhumabayuly said.



The short-term plans of domestic auto industry, according to the official representative, allow forecast further recovery of the industry in the second half of this year.