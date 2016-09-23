Conversations on the Silk Road project kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The annual international project of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan "Conversations on the Silk Road" - "Central Asia: solidarity and accord in the region" dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence has kicked off in Almaty city.

Attending the press briefing dedicated to the launch of the project were well-known public figures from Kazakhstan as well as eminent researchers from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, members of the People's Assembly and ethno-cultural associations.



"Since "Conversations on the Silk Road" is a dynamically developing project spearheaded by Murat Auezov, we are planning to publish a lot of interesting books based on its results," Nataliya Kalashnikova, director of republican state enterprise "Kogamdyk kelisim" under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent.



Participants of the project are expected to head to Taldykorgan on September 23 to take part in a plenary session.



It should be noted that the project has been held annually since 2007. Experts from Central Asian countries hold open conversations, analyze fundamental problems and search for solutions.



The aim of the project is to strengthen all-round ties between the Central Asian nations, preserve cultural and historical values in the context of intercultural dialogue development.



"There is a long path ahead of us along the Silk Road routes. I am delighted that so many people are participating this year. The long-held dream of mine to hold the event not only in Kazakhstan, but in other Central Asian countries is gradually becoming a reality," said Murat Auezov.