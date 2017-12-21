Convicts to be able to get higher education - Ministry

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Soon convicts in Kazakhstan may be able to get a higher education while still serving their sentence, according to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The issue of convicts being able to get a higher education was discussed at a session of the interdepartmental working group and the KazNU committee held at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty.

According to the Ministry of Interior, it is planned to launch a pilot project in Almaty and Pavlodar regions, giving those serving their sentences in country's jails an opportunity to take distance learning courses.

It is also noted that within the framework of the project 292 memorandums with various NGOs and public associations were signed. Of them, 15 agreements with the total worth of 55 million tenge are aimed at re-socialization of convicts.

Two institutions will be included in the project during the pilot stage, one in Almaty and another in Pavlodar region. The project is expected to be launched in the 1st quarter of 2018.