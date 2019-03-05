Cook Islands mulls name change to reflect Polynesian identity
15:49, 05 March 2019
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Cook Islands in the South Pacific is mulling to change its colonial-era name with a new one that reflects its indigenous Polynesian identity, government officials said Tuesday, EFE reports.
"I am quite happy to look at a traditional name for our country which more reflects the true Polynesian nature of our island nation," said Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister, Mark Brown, according to Radio New Zealand.