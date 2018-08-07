Coop between Kazakhstani, Thai universities in the spotlight of meeting in Bangkok

BANGKOK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the meeting with Professor Gasinee Witoonchart, Rector of one of the famous universities of Thailand - Thammasat University, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Raushan Yesbulatova discussed the issues of cooperation between the universities of Kazakhstan and Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Bangkok.

During the conversation, attention was focused on the intentions of the sides to develop relations in the sphere of education between the countries according to the results of the meeting of the Third Kazakh-Thai intergovernmental commission.



In this context, the Kazakh diplomat suggested considering the possibility of exchanging faculty and students between "Nazarbayev University" and Tammasat.



Telling about the educational system of Kazakhstan, Ambassador Yesbulatova particularly informed of "Bolashak" international scholarship program founded in 1993 by the President Nursultan Nazarbayev to train highly qualified specialists who are able to carry out further reforms.



It was noted that for the first time in the history of the post-Soviet countries talented Kazakhstani youth had the opportunity to study abroad completely free of charge, and due to the development of the Program, the geography of the countries was expanded to 33 states through the development of cooperation with about 200 foreign universities.



In her turn, rector Vitunchart expressed interest in cooperation with "Nazarbayev University" within the framework of the initiated program "Association of MBA" (AMBA) in the field of social, medical and engineering sciences with the possibility of using the "Bolashak" Program.



In general, the Kazakh diplomat acquainted the rector with the main provisions of the Addresses of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan "New Development Opportunities Amidst of the Fourth Industrial Revolution", "Five Social Initiatives of the President", the Rukhani Janghyru Program, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, 20th Anniversary of Astana and about the next forthcoming Congress of the Leaders of the World and Traditional Religions.



Founded by the Thai scientist Pridi Banyotong in 1934, Thammasat University is Thailand's second oldest university after Chulalongkorn University. It is known that its graduates are the majority of Thai politicians, among them the prime ministers of Thailand, the heads of banks and provincial governors.



Nowadays the University has more than 240 academic programs in 23 different faculties and colleges located in four university campuses. For 80 years of its existence, Thammasat has turned into an international university offering all levels of academic degrees in many disciplines.