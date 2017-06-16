  • kz
    Cooperation between Belarusian, Kazakh national security agencies discussed

    22:08, 16 June 2017
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas met with Aide to the President, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Vladimir Zhumakanov in Minsk on 16 June, representatives of the State Secretariat of Belarus' Security Council told BelTA. 

    Bilateral consultations between representatives of the secretariats of the Belarusian and Kazakh security councils took place the same day. The sides discussed cooperation between the national security agencies of Belarus and Kazakhstan.

    Apart from that, opinions about topical items on the international and regional security agendas were exchanged, Kazinform has learned from BelTA.

     

     

    Kazakhstan and Belarus
