Cooperation of southern regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed in Osh

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The head of the southern representation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken oblasts Mirlan Ismailov on July 25 met with the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Osh A. Kudryashov.

The sides discussed issues related to the joint investment and economic activities in the territory of the southern regions of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the development of international cooperation with the southern regions of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, Kazinform cites Kabar.